Better Money Decisions LLC Has $153,000 Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $36,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

Bank of America stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $350.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

