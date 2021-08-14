Better Money Decisions LLC Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,554 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,287,675,000 after acquiring an additional 416,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,087,833,000 after purchasing an additional 437,321 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,539,562,000 after purchasing an additional 106,466 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 245,298 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $116.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.30. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $76.46 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $137.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

