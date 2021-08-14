BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BigCommerce Holdings Inc. provides software-as-a-service ecommerce platform. It operates principally in San Francisco, Sydney and London. BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Austin. “

BIGC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their target price on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

BIGC opened at $63.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.65. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $162.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.63.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 22.60% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Vaillancourt sold 13,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $757,045.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,417,932.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 16,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $896,544.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 81,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,543.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 763,036 shares of company stock valued at $50,463,947. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in BigCommerce by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,684,000 after acquiring an additional 286,788 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,032,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,168,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 348.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,188,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,052,000 after buying an additional 1,699,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

