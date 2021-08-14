Binance USD (BUSD) Price Reaches $1.00

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC on major exchanges. Binance USD has a market cap of $12.00 billion and $5.26 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00057257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $413.78 or 0.00876712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00100956 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00043903 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

BUSD is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 12,004,514,553 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

