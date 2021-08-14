BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioHiTech Global, Inc. is a technology company. The Company provides data-driven solution for food waste removal. Its Eco-Safe Digester is an on-site aerobic digester which eliminates food waste by converting it into nutrient-neutral water or grey-water and transporting it through standard sewer lines. BioHiTech Global, Inc. is based in Chestnut Ridge, New York. “

Get BioHiTech Global alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on BioHiTech Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BioHiTech Global stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.27. BioHiTech Global has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.03.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that BioHiTech Global will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHTG. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in BioHiTech Global by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in BioHiTech Global during the first quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BioHiTech Global in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioHiTech Global by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioHiTech Global by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioHiTech Global (BHTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioHiTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioHiTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.