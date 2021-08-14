Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $28.28 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,485 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.5% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $28,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the first quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 7,578 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

NASDAQ COST opened at $447.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $408.85. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $448.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

