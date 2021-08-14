Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.62 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,648 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 484,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $106,556,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 429,606 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $94,483,000 after acquiring an additional 64,872 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,539 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.9% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 154,323 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.7% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.50.

NYSE:UNP opened at $227.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.43. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

