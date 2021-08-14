Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up 3.7% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Fiserv worth $68,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,948,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,796,000 after purchasing an additional 140,241 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 97,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,562,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 27.4% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 219,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,155,000 after purchasing an additional 47,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 213,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Fiserv stock opened at $111.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

