Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 100.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,024,481,000 after acquiring an additional 22,991,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Amphenol by 103.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108,134 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Amphenol by 106.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,143,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925,307 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Amphenol by 119.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,078,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in Amphenol by 104.9% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $835,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.61.

In related news, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $6,063,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 272,400 shares of company stock worth $18,883,216 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $73.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.95. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $74.11.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

