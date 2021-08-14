Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,194 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises approximately 2.3% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $42,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $733,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $448,259.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,214.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,236 shares of company stock worth $16,683,809 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EW opened at $113.15 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $115.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

