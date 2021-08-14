Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Takes $2.15 Million Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

NYSE OGN opened at $34.21 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.06.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OGN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

