Bitcoin SV (BSV) Market Cap Achieves $3.06 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and approximately $430.24 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for $162.75 or 0.00346627 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,951.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $671.36 or 0.01429892 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00117515 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003093 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000166 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,814,683 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

