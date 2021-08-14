BitDegree (BDG) Market Capitalization Achieves $850,540.48

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. One BitDegree coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitDegree has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitDegree has a total market cap of $850,540.48 and $54.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00057724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $421.64 or 0.00887090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00105102 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001955 BTC.

BitDegree (BDG) is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

