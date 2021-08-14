Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.230-$2.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on BKI. TheStreet raised Black Knight from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.92.

Shares of NYSE:BKI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.90. 424,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,746. Black Knight has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

