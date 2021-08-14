BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Shares Sold by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 51.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 48,858 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 418.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,265,000.

NYSE BLW traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 126,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,710. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $17.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

