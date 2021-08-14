Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

BLND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Shares of NYSE:BLND opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. Blend Labs has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

