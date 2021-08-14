Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Blend Labs’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BLND. William Blair initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Shares of BLND stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. Blend Labs has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $21.04.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

