Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Market Cap Hits $3.84 Million

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be purchased for about $2.90 or 0.00006102 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00057603 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015093 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.96 or 0.00886304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00104974 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00043802 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,474,642 coins and its circulating supply is 1,326,380 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

