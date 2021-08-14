Bloom Burton Reiterates Buy Rating for BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)

Bloom Burton restated their buy rating on shares of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLU. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BELLUS Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BELLUS Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.35.

Shares of BELLUS Health stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. BELLUS Health has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $4.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11. The company has a market cap of $262.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.20.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 35.43% and a negative net margin of 311,879.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BELLUS Health will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in BELLUS Health by 343.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 46,356 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in BELLUS Health by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in BELLUS Health by 1,137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 89,882 shares during the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

