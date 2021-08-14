Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.390-$-0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $163.50 million-$168 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.42 million.Blucora also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.520-$1.700 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.22. 144,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Blucora has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.85.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 29.83% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Blucora’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

