Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.520-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $855 million-$876 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $866.77 million.Blucora also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.390-$-0.330 EPS.

NASDAQ:BCOR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.22. 144,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,314. The company has a market cap of $789.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. Blucora has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 29.83% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

