Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.520-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $855 million-$876 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $866.77 million.Blucora also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.390-$-0.330 EPS.
NASDAQ:BCOR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.22. 144,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,314. The company has a market cap of $789.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. Blucora has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 29.83% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Blucora
Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.
