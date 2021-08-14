bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Hold

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $86.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered bluebird bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Shares of BLUE opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.59. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $62.90.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 66.53% and a negative net margin of 1,675.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -12.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 18.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 92.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in bluebird bio in the first quarter worth $129,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 8.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 49.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

