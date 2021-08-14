Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

BYPLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS BYPLF opened at $11.85 on Friday. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.41.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

