Boenning Scattergood Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Commonwealth Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

NYSE FCF opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.13. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,204,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,855,000 after purchasing an additional 49,456 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,367,000 after buying an additional 126,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,320,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after buying an additional 128,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,222,000 after buying an additional 38,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,332,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,740,000 after buying an additional 333,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

