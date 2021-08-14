Boenning Scattergood Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Park National in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.52. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Park National’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. Park National had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $115.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.98 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Park National stock opened at $122.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.84. Park National has a fifty-two week low of $79.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Park National during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Park National by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Park National by 11.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Park National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Park National by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 51.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Park National’s payout ratio is 53.44%.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

