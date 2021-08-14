Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.82

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.82 and last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 12056 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF)

BollorÃ© SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Asia, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments.

