Booking Holdings Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $73.56 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Booking in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $73.56 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $74.14.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($10.81) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,487.24.

Booking stock opened at $2,203.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,215.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,742,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,280,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Booking by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its position in Booking by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Booking by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

