BOOM (BOOM) Price Reaches $0.0068 on Major Exchanges

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. BOOM has a total market cap of $5.29 million and approximately $62,771.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BOOM has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,666,223 coins and its circulating supply is 778,635,490 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

