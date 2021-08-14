BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.150-$4.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.20 billion-$15.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.13 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BWA. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.36.

NYSE BWA traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.61. 1,037,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,398. BorgWarner has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

In other news, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $928,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 122,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,254.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

