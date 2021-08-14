Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boston Omaha had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 230.61%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOMN traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.76. 113,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,170. Boston Omaha has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $49.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $880.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.71.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Boston Omaha from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

