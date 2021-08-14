Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 287,682 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.0% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $115,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 99.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,137,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $795,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,868 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,094 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 185.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $438,545,000 after acquiring an additional 765,729 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $266,424,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,944,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,467,697,000 after acquiring an additional 522,460 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on UNH shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $409.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $408.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

