Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $54.13 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.09% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $54,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

APD stock opened at $279.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.07. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

