Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $66.15 Million Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.01% of TopBuild worth $66,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in TopBuild by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 6.2% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 25.2% during the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLD. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.78.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $223.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.42. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $141.14 and a 1 year high of $235.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

