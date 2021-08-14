Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $80.77 Million Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 68.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,210 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $80,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CHE opened at $457.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $475.34. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $417.41 and a 52-week high of $560.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.47.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total transaction of $1,313,488.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,554.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $1,492,830.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,529,265.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,598,596. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

