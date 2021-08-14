Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $11,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSGX. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSGX opened at $64.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.15. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $65.88.

