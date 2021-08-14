Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 19,667 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,667 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $19,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,831,000 after acquiring an additional 356,608 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 514.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 986,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,561,000 after buying an additional 826,392 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 1.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 729,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 16.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after buying an additional 74,910 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 7.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 476,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after buying an additional 34,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $35.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.13. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTGR. BWS Financial reduced their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NETGEAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

In related news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $981,723.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,824.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $28,600.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,467 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,066. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

