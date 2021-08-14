Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 3,300 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $14,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Paychex by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,346,000 after acquiring an additional 35,187 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 148.5% during the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 115,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 68,763 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 5.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 14.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,773,000 after acquiring an additional 266,393 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $214,959.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,767.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $117.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.62. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $73.13 and a one year high of $117.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.