Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 3,582 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $60,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 223.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,038,000 after purchasing an additional 47,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $541,412,000 after acquiring an additional 39,863 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,572,000 after acquiring an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 162,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,023,000 after acquiring an additional 28,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,430,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,652,985,000 after acquiring an additional 27,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,537.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $926.88 and a twelve month high of $1,537.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,421.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total transaction of $1,857,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $7,780,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,770 shares of company stock valued at $47,976,230. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

