Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.240-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $121 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.93 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.110-$1.150 EPS.

EPAY traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $39.59. 275,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,632. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.47. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In related news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $31,659.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 7,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $293,478.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,077. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

