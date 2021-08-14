Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Increased to C$262.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$240.00 to C$262.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BYDGF. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Shares of BYDGF opened at $193.18 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of $142.78 and a 12 month high of $198.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.79.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

