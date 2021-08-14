Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered Boyd Group Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.00.

BYDGF opened at $193.18 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of $142.78 and a 52-week high of $198.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.79.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

