Bradley Mark J. Raises Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bradley Mark J. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,055 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 89.1% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 558.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 489.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $236.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.35 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.79. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.08 and a 1-year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $268.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.81.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $572,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,039 shares of company stock valued at $31,158,013. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

