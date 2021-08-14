BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Short Interest Update

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a growth of 179.4% from the July 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BrewBilt Brewing stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. BrewBilt Brewing has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $1.32.

BrewBilt Brewing Co engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry.

