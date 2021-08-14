BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Short Interest Update

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a growth of 179.4% from the July 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BrewBilt Brewing stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. BrewBilt Brewing has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $1.32.
BrewBilt Brewing Company Profile
