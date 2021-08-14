Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Announces Earnings Results

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 9,449.56% and a negative return on equity of 127.39%.

Brickell Biotech stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.78. Brickell Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.70.

In related news, Chairman Reginald L. Hardy purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 348,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,951.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 254,821 shares of company stock worth $174,555 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brickell Biotech stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) by 142.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Brickell Biotech worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BBI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brickell Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

