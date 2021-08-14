Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Shares of NYSE:BRDG opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. Bridge Investment Group has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $18.87.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

