Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) & PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Head to Head Survey

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) and PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

66.8% of PJT Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of PJT Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bridge Investment Group and PJT Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridge Investment Group N/A N/A N/A PJT Partners 11.89% 29.98% 18.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bridge Investment Group and PJT Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridge Investment Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PJT Partners $1.05 billion 1.84 $212.43 million $4.93 16.08

PJT Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Bridge Investment Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bridge Investment Group and PJT Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridge Investment Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 PJT Partners 0 0 3 0 3.00

Bridge Investment Group currently has a consensus price target of $18.40, suggesting a potential upside of 0.71%. PJT Partners has a consensus price target of $91.33, suggesting a potential upside of 15.25%. Given PJT Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PJT Partners is more favorable than Bridge Investment Group.

Summary

PJT Partners beats Bridge Investment Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments. The company was founded on November 5, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.