Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.90

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.90 and last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 2086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

Several analysts have recently commented on BRDG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile (NYSE:BRDG)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

