Bridgestone Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.96 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BRDCY)

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Bridgestone in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now anticipates that the company will earn $2.96 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bridgestone’s FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

BRDCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgestone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bridgestone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRDCY opened at $23.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.38. Bridgestone has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $23.63.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bridgestone had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

