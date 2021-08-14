Bridget Frey Sells 14,000 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $770,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bridget Frey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $895,440.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $842,380.00.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.46. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,335.75 and a beta of 1.87.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

