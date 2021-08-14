Brio Consultants LLC Acquires 695 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,990,000 after buying an additional 30,241 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 646,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,467,000 after purchasing an additional 59,053 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 51.6% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,118,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,114,000 after purchasing an additional 450,158 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

DSI opened at $86.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $86.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.60.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.